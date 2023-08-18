Sonal Mercant Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.64 crore, up 69.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.64 crore in June 2023 up 69.47% from Rs. 5.69 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.03 crore in June 2023 up 8.78% from Rs. 4.63 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.55 crore in June 2023 up 70.84% from Rs. 5.59 crore in June 2022.

Sonal Mercant EPS has increased to Rs. 3.90 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.14 in June 2022.

Sonal Mercant shares closed at 73.42 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.19% returns over the last 6 months and 59.96% over the last 12 months.