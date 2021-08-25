Sonal Mercant Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.07 crore, up 12.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.07 crore in June 2021 up 12.43% from Rs. 4.51 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.75 crore in June 2021 up 8.08% from Rs. 3.47 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.94 crore in June 2021 up 16.78% from Rs. 4.23 crore in June 2020.

Sonal Mercant EPS has increased to Rs. 2.55 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.36 in June 2020.

Sonal Mercant shares closed at 21.00 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 68.54% returns over the last 6 months and -35.58% over the last 12 months.