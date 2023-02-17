Sonal Mercant Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.37 crore, up 27.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.37 crore in December 2022 up 27.63% from Rs. 4.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.77 crore in December 2022 up 74.24% from Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.26 crore in December 2022 up 28.54% from Rs. 4.87 crore in December 2021.