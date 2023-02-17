English
    Sonal Mercant Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.37 crore, up 27.63% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sonal Mercantile are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.37 crore in December 2022 up 27.63% from Rs. 4.99 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.77 crore in December 2022 up 74.24% from Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.26 crore in December 2022 up 28.54% from Rs. 4.87 crore in December 2021.

    Sonal Mercant EPS has increased to Rs. 3.24 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.86 in December 2021.

    Sonal Mercant shares closed at 80.15 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 78.11% returns over the last 6 months and 110.92% over the last 12 months.

    Sonal Mercantile
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.375.854.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.375.854.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.060.10
    Depreciation0.020.010.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.030.04
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.245.754.86
    Other Income--0.080.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.245.834.87
    Interest3.773.353.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.472.481.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.472.481.55
    Tax0.620.630.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.851.851.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.851.851.24
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.922.701.50
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.774.552.74
    Equity Share Capital14.7414.7414.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves233.05233.05201.75
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.243.091.86
    Diluted EPS3.243.091.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.243.091.86
    Diluted EPS3.243.091.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:44 am