Sonal Adhesives Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.08 crore, up 61.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.08 crore in September 2022 up 61.27% from Rs. 13.07 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2022 up 124.47% from Rs. 1.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2022 up 137.04% from Rs. 1.35 crore in September 2021.

Sonal Adhesives EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.88 in September 2021.

Sonal Adhesives shares closed at 162.05 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1,015.28% returns over the last 6 months and 1,546.85% over the last 12 months.