Sonal Adhesives Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.99 crore, up 9.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.99 crore in March 2023 up 9.18% from Rs. 20.14 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2023 down 89.42% from Rs. 6.09 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2023 down 81.9% from Rs. 8.62 crore in March 2022.

Sonal Adhesives EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.04 in March 2022.

Sonal Adhesives shares closed at 77.04 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -35.07% returns over the last 6 months