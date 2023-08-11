Sonal Adhesives Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.26 crore, up 9.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.26 crore in June 2023 up 9.02% from Rs. 19.50 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2023 up 58.45% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2023 up 19.72% from Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2022.

Sonal Adhesives EPS has increased to Rs. 1.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.73 in June 2022.

Sonal Adhesives shares closed at 59.05 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.73% returns over the last 6 months and 1.81% over the last 12 months.