Sonal Adhesives Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.50 crore, up 202.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.50 crore in June 2022 up 202.54% from Rs. 6.45 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2022 up 319.76% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2022 up 607.14% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021.

Sonal Adhesives EPS has increased to Rs. 0.73 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2021.

Sonal Adhesives shares closed at 48.00 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 216.62% returns over the last 6 months and 696.02% over the last 12 months.