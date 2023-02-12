Sonal Adhesives Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.77 crore, up 9.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.77 crore in December 2022 up 9.19% from Rs. 19.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2022 up 4.6% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2022 down 15.08% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2021.