    Sonal Adhesives Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.77 crore, up 9.19% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sonal Adhesives are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.77 crore in December 2022 up 9.19% from Rs. 19.02 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2022 up 4.6% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2022 down 15.08% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2021.

    Sonal Adhesives
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.7721.0819.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.7721.0819.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.0618.7518.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.600.19--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.120.88-1.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.100.080.09
    Depreciation0.180.140.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.181.260.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.77-0.220.85
    Other Income0.120.580.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.890.361.09
    Interest0.000.030.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.890.341.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.890.341.09
    Tax-0.020.060.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.900.280.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.900.280.86
    Equity Share Capital6.066.066.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.490.461.42
    Diluted EPS1.490.461.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.490.461.42
    Diluted EPS1.490.461.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited