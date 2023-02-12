Sonal Adhesives Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.77 crore, up 9.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.77 crore in December 2022 up 9.19% from Rs. 19.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2022 up 4.6% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2022 down 15.08% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2021.

Sonal Adhesives EPS has increased to Rs. 1.49 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.42 in December 2021.

Read More

Sonal Adhesives shares closed at 81.20 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 40.00% returns over the last 6 months and 435.62% over the last 12 months.