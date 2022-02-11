Sonal Adhesives Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.02 crore, up 360.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.02 crore in December 2021 up 360.66% from Rs. 4.13 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2021 up 263.84% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2021 up 333.33% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2020.

Sonal Adhesives EPS has increased to Rs. 1.42 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.87 in December 2020.

Sonal Adhesives shares closed at 14.44 on January 13, 2022 (BSE)