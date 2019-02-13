Sonal Adhesives Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 7.92 crore, down 39.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.92 crore in December 2018 down 39.1% from Rs. 13.00 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2018 down 283.31% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2018 down 115.56% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2017.

Sonal Adhesives shares closed at 11.00 on February 06, 2019 (BSE)