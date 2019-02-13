Sonal Adhesives Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 7.92 crore, down 39.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sonal Adhesives are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.92 crore in December 2018 down 39.1% from Rs. 13.00 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2018 down 283.31% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2018 down 115.56% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2017.
Sonal Adhesives shares closed at 11.00 on February 06, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Sonal Adhesives
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.92
|8.82
|13.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.92
|8.82
|13.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.81
|8.07
|10.53
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|1.20
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.16
|-0.01
|0.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.11
|0.10
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.19
|0.19
|0.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.75
|0.97
|0.76
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.09
|-0.50
|-0.60
|Other Income
|-0.07
|1.01
|-0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.16
|0.51
|-0.65
|Interest
|0.03
|-0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.19
|0.51
|-0.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.19
|0.51
|-0.67
|Tax
|-0.02
|0.11
|-0.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.17
|0.40
|-0.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.17
|0.40
|-0.30
|Equity Share Capital
|6.06
|6.06
|6.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.93
|0.66
|-0.74
|Diluted EPS
|-1.93
|0.66
|-0.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.93
|0.66
|-0.74
|Diluted EPS
|-1.93
|0.66
|-0.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited