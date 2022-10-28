 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sona BLW Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 603.75 crore, up 99.17% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 11:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sona BLW Precision Forgings are:

Net Sales at Rs 603.75 crore in September 2022 up 99.17% from Rs. 303.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.26 crore in September 2022 up 41.76% from Rs. 58.73 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.64 crore in September 2022 up 57.56% from Rs. 97.51 crore in September 2021.

Sona BLW EPS has increased to Rs. 1.42 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.01 in September 2021.

Sona BLW shares closed at 478.75 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.60% returns over the last 6 months and -28.37% over the last 12 months.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 603.75 538.54 303.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 603.75 538.54 303.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 279.48 238.27 101.19
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.69 0.32 -4.22
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 41.84 40.87 17.37
Depreciation 40.05 37.13 16.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 135.07 132.20 91.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 111.00 89.75 80.74
Other Income 2.60 0.68 0.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 113.59 90.43 80.99
Interest 4.05 2.66 2.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 109.55 87.77 78.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 109.55 87.77 78.77
Tax 26.29 22.15 20.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 83.26 65.62 58.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 83.26 65.62 58.73
Equity Share Capital 584.35 584.35 583.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.42 1.12 1.01
Diluted EPS 1.42 1.12 1.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.42 1.12 1.01
Diluted EPS 1.42 1.12 1.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 28, 2022 11:22 pm
