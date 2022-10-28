Sona BLW Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 603.75 crore, up 99.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 603.75 crore in September 2022 up 99.17% from Rs. 303.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.26 crore in September 2022 up 41.76% from Rs. 58.73 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.64 crore in September 2022 up 57.56% from Rs. 97.51 crore in September 2021.

Sona BLW EPS has increased to Rs. 1.42 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.01 in September 2021.

Sona BLW shares closed at 478.75 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.60% returns over the last 6 months and -28.37% over the last 12 months.