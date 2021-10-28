Sona BLW Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 303.13 crore, up 62.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 303.13 crore in September 2021 up 62.43% from Rs. 186.62 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.73 crore in September 2021 down 28.85% from Rs. 82.54 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.51 crore in September 2021 down 11.64% from Rs. 110.35 crore in September 2020.

Sona BLW EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.01 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.44 in September 2020.

Sona BLW shares closed at 615.05 on October 27, 2021 (NSE)