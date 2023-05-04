Sona BLW Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 700.34 crore, up 41.18% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 700.34 625.99 496.05 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 700.34 625.99 496.05 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 300.61 247.55 218.75 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.65 18.81 -3.33 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 42.89 45.43 37.66 Depreciation 45.22 44.14 34.61 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 154.97 144.53 124.51 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 144.99 125.53 83.86 Other Income 37.02 2.78 45.58 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 182.01 128.31 129.44 Interest 4.78 4.87 3.19 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 177.23 123.44 126.26 Exceptional Items -3.37 -- -- P/L Before Tax 173.86 123.44 126.26 Tax 30.25 27.85 1.84 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 143.62 95.59 124.42 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 143.62 95.59 124.42 Equity Share Capital 585.40 584.35 584.35 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.45 1.63 2.13 Diluted EPS 2.45 1.63 2.13 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.45 1.63 2.13 Diluted EPS 2.45 1.63 2.13 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited