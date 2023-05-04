English
    Sona BLW Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 700.34 crore, up 41.18% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sona BLW Precision Forgings are:Net Sales at Rs 700.34 crore in March 2023 up 41.18% from Rs. 496.05 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 143.62 crore in March 2023 up 15.43% from Rs. 124.42 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 227.23 crore in March 2023 up 38.51% from Rs. 164.05 crore in March 2022.
    Sona BLW EPS has increased to Rs. 2.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.13 in March 2022.Sona BLW shares closed at 488.90 on May 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.35% returns over the last 6 months and -21.51% over the last 12 months.
    Sona BLW Precision Forgings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations700.34625.99496.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations700.34625.99496.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials300.61247.55218.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.6518.81-3.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost42.8945.4337.66
    Depreciation45.2244.1434.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses154.97144.53124.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax144.99125.5383.86
    Other Income37.022.7845.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax182.01128.31129.44
    Interest4.784.873.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax177.23123.44126.26
    Exceptional Items-3.37----
    P/L Before Tax173.86123.44126.26
    Tax30.2527.851.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities143.6295.59124.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period143.6295.59124.42
    Equity Share Capital585.40584.35584.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.451.632.13
    Diluted EPS2.451.632.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.451.632.13
    Diluted EPS2.451.632.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Auto Ancillaries - Castings/Forgings #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sona BLW #Sona BLW Precision Forgings
    first published: May 4, 2023 12:22 pm