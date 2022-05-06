 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sona BLW Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 496.05 crore, up 610.25% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sona BLW Precision Forgings are:

Net Sales at Rs 496.05 crore in March 2022 up 610.25% from Rs. 69.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 124.42 crore in March 2022 up 275.54% from Rs. 33.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 164.05 crore in March 2022 up 175.76% from Rs. 59.49 crore in March 2021.

Sona BLW EPS has increased to Rs. 2.13 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.58 in March 2021.

Sona BLW shares closed at 613.85 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.87% returns over the last 6 months

Sona BLW Precision Forgings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 496.05 439.14 20.46
Other Operating Income -- -- 49.38
Total Income From Operations 496.05 439.14 69.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 218.75 190.37 -45.09
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.33 -14.99 14.74
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 37.66 39.68 -3.57
Depreciation 34.61 32.86 3.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 124.51 108.47 74.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 83.86 82.75 25.64
Other Income 45.58 4.97 30.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 129.44 87.72 55.64
Interest 3.19 3.05 7.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 126.26 84.67 47.68
Exceptional Items -- -- -13.91
P/L Before Tax 126.26 84.67 33.78
Tax 1.84 8.56 0.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 124.42 76.11 33.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 124.42 76.11 33.13
Equity Share Capital 584.35 584.35 572.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 652.08
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.13 1.30 0.58
Diluted EPS 2.13 1.30 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.13 1.30 0.58
Diluted EPS 2.13 1.30 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Auto Ancillaries - Castings/Forgings #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sona BLW #Sona BLW Precision Forgings
first published: May 6, 2022 08:55 am
