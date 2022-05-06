English
    Sona BLW Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 496.05 crore, up 610.25% Y-o-Y

    May 06, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sona BLW Precision Forgings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 496.05 crore in March 2022 up 610.25% from Rs. 69.84 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 124.42 crore in March 2022 up 275.54% from Rs. 33.13 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 164.05 crore in March 2022 up 175.76% from Rs. 59.49 crore in March 2021.

    Sona BLW EPS has increased to Rs. 2.13 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.58 in March 2021.

    Sona BLW shares closed at 613.85 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.87% returns over the last 6 months

    Sona BLW Precision Forgings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations496.05439.1420.46
    Other Operating Income----49.38
    Total Income From Operations496.05439.1469.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials218.75190.37-45.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.33-14.9914.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost37.6639.68-3.57
    Depreciation34.6132.863.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses124.51108.4774.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax83.8682.7525.64
    Other Income45.584.9730.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax129.4487.7255.64
    Interest3.193.057.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax126.2684.6747.68
    Exceptional Items-----13.91
    P/L Before Tax126.2684.6733.78
    Tax1.848.560.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities124.4276.1133.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period124.4276.1133.13
    Equity Share Capital584.35584.35572.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----652.08
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.131.300.58
    Diluted EPS2.131.30--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.131.300.58
    Diluted EPS2.131.30--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 6, 2022 08:55 am
