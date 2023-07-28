English
    Sona BLW Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 673.83 crore, up 25.12% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sona BLW Precision Forgings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 673.83 crore in June 2023 up 25.12% from Rs. 538.54 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.63 crore in June 2023 up 54.88% from Rs. 65.62 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 192.79 crore in June 2023 up 51.14% from Rs. 127.56 crore in June 2022.

    Sona BLW EPS has increased to Rs. 1.74 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.12 in June 2022.

    Sona BLW shares closed at 591.55 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.94% returns over the last 6 months and 4.95% over the last 12 months.

    Sona BLW Precision Forgings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations673.83700.34538.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations673.83700.34538.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials286.94300.61238.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.6511.650.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost46.7942.8940.87
    Depreciation48.2445.2237.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses160.55154.97132.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax137.96144.9989.75
    Other Income6.5937.020.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax144.55182.0190.43
    Interest5.254.782.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax139.30177.2387.77
    Exceptional Items-2.84-3.37--
    P/L Before Tax136.46173.8687.77
    Tax34.8330.2522.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities101.63143.6265.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period101.63143.6265.62
    Equity Share Capital585.42585.40584.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.742.451.12
    Diluted EPS1.732.451.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.742.451.12
    Diluted EPS1.732.451.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Auto Ancillaries - Castings/Forgings #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sona BLW #Sona BLW Precision Forgings
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:11 pm

