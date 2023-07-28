Sona BLW Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 673.83 crore, up 25.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 673.83 crore in June 2023 up 25.12% from Rs. 538.54 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.63 crore in June 2023 up 54.88% from Rs. 65.62 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 192.79 crore in June 2023 up 51.14% from Rs. 127.56 crore in June 2022.

Sona BLW EPS has increased to Rs. 1.74 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.12 in June 2022.

Sona BLW shares closed at 591.55 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.94% returns over the last 6 months and 4.95% over the last 12 months.