 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sona BLW Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 538.54 crore, up 103.99% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sona BLW Precision Forgings are:

Net Sales at Rs 538.54 crore in June 2022 up 103.99% from Rs. 264.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.62 crore in June 2022 up 12.37% from Rs. 58.40 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.56 crore in June 2022 up 47.37% from Rs. 86.56 crore in June 2021.

Sona BLW EPS has increased to Rs. 1.12 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.02 in June 2021.

Sona BLW shares closed at 550.00 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.06% returns over the last 6 months and 31.34% over the last 12 months.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 538.54 496.05 264.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 538.54 496.05 264.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 238.27 218.75 83.72
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.32 -3.33 -1.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 40.87 37.66 17.36
Depreciation 37.13 34.61 13.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 132.20 124.51 77.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 89.75 83.86 73.19
Other Income 0.68 45.58 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 90.43 129.44 73.21
Interest 2.66 3.19 7.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 87.77 126.26 65.26
Exceptional Items -- -- 13.27
P/L Before Tax 87.77 126.26 78.53
Tax 22.15 1.84 20.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 65.62 124.42 58.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 65.62 124.42 58.40
Equity Share Capital 584.35 584.35 583.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.12 2.13 1.02
Diluted EPS 1.12 2.13 1.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.12 2.13 1.02
Diluted EPS 1.12 2.13 1.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Auto Ancillaries - Castings/Forgings #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sona BLW #Sona BLW Precision Forgings
first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.