Sona BLW Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 264.00 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Jun'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 264.00 Other Operating Income -- Total Income From Operations 264.00 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 83.72 Purchase of Traded Goods -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.35 Power & Fuel -- Employees Cost 17.36 Depreciation 13.35 Excise Duty -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- R & D Expenses -- Provisions And Contingencies -- Exp. Capitalised -- Other Expenses 77.74 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 73.19 Other Income 0.02 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 73.21 Interest 7.95 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 65.26 Exceptional Items 13.27 P/L Before Tax 78.53 Tax 20.14 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 58.40 Prior Year Adjustments -- Extra Ordinary Items -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 58.40 Equity Share Capital 583.29 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.02 Diluted EPS 1.02 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.02 Diluted EPS 1.02 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- Share Holding (%) -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited