Sona BLW Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 625.99 crore, up 42.55% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 10:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sona BLW Precision Forgings are:

Net Sales at Rs 625.99 crore in December 2022 up 42.55% from Rs. 439.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.59 crore in December 2022 up 25.6% from Rs. 76.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 172.45 crore in December 2022 up 43.02% from Rs. 120.58 crore in December 2021.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 625.99 603.75 439.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 625.99 603.75 439.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 247.55 279.48 190.37
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 18.81 -3.69 -14.99
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 45.43 41.84 39.68
Depreciation 44.14 40.05 32.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 144.53 135.07 108.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 125.53 111.00 82.75
Other Income 2.78 2.60 4.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 128.31 113.59 87.72
Interest 4.87 4.05 3.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 123.44 109.55 84.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 123.44 109.55 84.67
Tax 27.85 26.29 8.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 95.59 83.26 76.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 95.59 83.26 76.11
Equity Share Capital 584.35 584.35 584.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.63 1.42 1.30
Diluted EPS 1.63 1.42 1.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.63 1.42 1.30
Diluted EPS 1.63 1.42 1.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited