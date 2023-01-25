Sona BLW Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 625.99 crore, up 42.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 625.99 crore in December 2022 up 42.55% from Rs. 439.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.59 crore in December 2022 up 25.6% from Rs. 76.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 172.45 crore in December 2022 up 43.02% from Rs. 120.58 crore in December 2021.