    Sona BLW Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 625.99 crore, up 42.55% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 10:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sona BLW Precision Forgings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 625.99 crore in December 2022 up 42.55% from Rs. 439.14 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.59 crore in December 2022 up 25.6% from Rs. 76.11 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 172.45 crore in December 2022 up 43.02% from Rs. 120.58 crore in December 2021.

    Sona BLW Precision Forgings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations625.99603.75439.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations625.99603.75439.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials247.55279.48190.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks18.81-3.69-14.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost45.4341.8439.68
    Depreciation44.1440.0532.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses144.53135.07108.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax125.53111.0082.75
    Other Income2.782.604.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax128.31113.5987.72
    Interest4.874.053.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax123.44109.5584.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax123.44109.5584.67
    Tax27.8526.298.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities95.5983.2676.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period95.5983.2676.11
    Equity Share Capital584.35584.35584.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.631.421.30
    Diluted EPS1.631.421.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.631.421.30
    Diluted EPS1.631.421.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
