Sona BLW Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 439.14 crore, up 0.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 439.14 crore in December 2021 up 0.03% from Rs. 438.99 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.11 crore in December 2021 up 3.44% from Rs. 73.58 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.58 crore in December 2021 down 7.54% from Rs. 130.42 crore in December 2020.

Sona BLW EPS has increased to Rs. 1.30 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.28 in December 2020.

Sona BLW shares closed at 642.35 on January 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 46.24% returns over the last 6 months