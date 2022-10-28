English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sona BLW Precision Forgings Q2 consolidated net profit rises 5% to Rs 93 crore

    The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 88.23 crore in the same period last fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

    October 28, 2022 / 09:56 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Auto components maker Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd on Friday reported a 5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 92.55 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2022.

    The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 88.23 crore in the same period last fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

    Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 652.9 crore as against Rs 577.05 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

    Total expenses were higher at Rs 538.91 crore as compared to Rs 469.69 crore previous year.

    Sona BLW Precision Forgings MD & Group CEO Vivek Vikram Singh said despite the macro headwinds and high material prices, the company delivered its highest quarterly revenue, EBITDA and net profit in the second quarter of FY23.

    Close
    ''We continue to progress on our key strategic priorities. Our net order book remains strong at Rs 20,500 crore, of which EVs now contribute more than two-thirds,'' he added.
    Tags: #Results #Sona BLW Precision Forgings #Sona BLW Precision Forgings Q2 results
    first published: Oct 28, 2022 09:12 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.