Sona BLW Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 657.39 crore, up 12.24% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 11:36 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sona BLW Precision Forgings are:Net Sales at Rs 657.39 crore in September 2022 up 12.24% from Rs. 585.69 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.55 crore in September 2022 up 4.89% from Rs. 88.23 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 168.55 crore in September 2022 up 8.77% from Rs. 154.96 crore in September 2021.
Sona BLW EPS has increased to Rs. 1.58 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.51 in September 2021. Sona BLW shares closed at 478.75 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.60% returns over the last 6 months and -28.37% over the last 12 months.
Sona BLW Precision Forgings
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations657.39589.22585.69
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations657.39589.22585.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials307.74268.08279.62
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.140.18-8.65
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost44.1542.9043.78
Depreciation42.9240.0135.54
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses138.64135.54116.54
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax122.80102.51118.86
Other Income2.831.020.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax125.63103.53119.42
Interest4.322.892.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax121.31100.64116.56
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax121.31100.64116.56
Tax28.7724.8028.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities92.5575.8488.23
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period92.5575.8488.23
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates92.5575.8488.23
Equity Share Capital584.35584.35583.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.581.301.51
Diluted EPS1.581.301.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.581.301.51
Diluted EPS1.581.301.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
first published: Oct 28, 2022 11:22 pm
