Sona BLW Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 657.39 crore, up 12.24% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 657.39 589.22 585.69 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 657.39 589.22 585.69 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 307.74 268.08 279.62 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.14 0.18 -8.65 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 44.15 42.90 43.78 Depreciation 42.92 40.01 35.54 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 138.64 135.54 116.54 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 122.80 102.51 118.86 Other Income 2.83 1.02 0.55 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 125.63 103.53 119.42 Interest 4.32 2.89 2.86 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 121.31 100.64 116.56 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 121.31 100.64 116.56 Tax 28.77 24.80 28.33 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 92.55 75.84 88.23 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 92.55 75.84 88.23 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 92.55 75.84 88.23 Equity Share Capital 584.35 584.35 583.29 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.58 1.30 1.51 Diluted EPS 1.58 1.30 1.51 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.58 1.30 1.51 Diluted EPS 1.58 1.30 1.51 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited