Sona BLW Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 657.39 crore, up 12.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 657.39 crore in September 2022 up 12.24% from Rs. 585.69 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.55 crore in September 2022 up 4.89% from Rs. 88.23 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 168.55 crore in September 2022 up 8.77% from Rs. 154.96 crore in September 2021.

Sona BLW EPS has increased to Rs. 1.58 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.51 in September 2021.