Sona BLW Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 657.39 crore, up 12.24% Y-o-Y
October 28, 2022 / 11:36 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sona BLW Precision Forgings are:
Net Sales at Rs 657.39 crore in September 2022 up 12.24% from Rs. 585.69 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.55 crore in September 2022 up 4.89% from Rs. 88.23 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 168.55 crore in September 2022 up 8.77% from Rs. 154.96 crore in September 2021.
Sona BLW EPS has increased to Rs. 1.58 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.51 in September 2021.
|Sona BLW shares closed at 478.75 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.60% returns over the last 6 months and -28.37% over the last 12 months.
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|657.39
|589.22
|585.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|657.39
|589.22
|585.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|307.74
|268.08
|279.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.14
|0.18
|-8.65
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|44.15
|42.90
|43.78
|Depreciation
|42.92
|40.01
|35.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|138.64
|135.54
|116.54
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|122.80
|102.51
|118.86
|Other Income
|2.83
|1.02
|0.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|125.63
|103.53
|119.42
|Interest
|4.32
|2.89
|2.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|121.31
|100.64
|116.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|121.31
|100.64
|116.56
|Tax
|28.77
|24.80
|28.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|92.55
|75.84
|88.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|92.55
|75.84
|88.23
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|92.55
|75.84
|88.23
|Equity Share Capital
|584.35
|584.35
|583.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.58
|1.30
|1.51
|Diluted EPS
|1.58
|1.30
|1.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.58
|1.30
|1.51
|Diluted EPS
|1.58
|1.30
|1.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited