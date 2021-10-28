Sona BLW Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 585.69 crore, up 52.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 585.69 crore in September 2021 up 52.4% from Rs. 384.30 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.23 crore in September 2021 up 22.28% from Rs. 72.16 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 154.96 crore in September 2021 up 23.46% from Rs. 125.51 crore in September 2020.

Sona BLW EPS has increased to Rs. 1.51 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.26 in September 2020.

Sona BLW shares closed at 615.05 on October 27, 2021 (NSE)