    Sona BLW Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 744.02 crore, up 35.27% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 03:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sona BLW Precision Forgings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 744.02 crore in March 2023 up 35.27% from Rs. 550.01 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 119.81 crore in March 2023 up 14.48% from Rs. 104.66 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 205.90 crore in March 2023 up 37.56% from Rs. 149.68 crore in March 2022.

    Sona BLW EPS has increased to Rs. 2.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.79 in March 2022.

    Sona BLW shares closed at 489.50 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.45% returns over the last 6 months and -24.95% over the last 12 months.

    Sona BLW Precision Forgings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations744.02684.96550.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations744.02684.96550.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials319.18284.55253.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks20.6218.46-6.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost45.5547.7539.91
    Depreciation48.1046.9837.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses157.24148.04127.70
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax153.33139.1898.02
    Other Income4.473.2614.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax157.80142.44112.33
    Interest4.625.103.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax153.18137.34108.86
    Exceptional Items-3.37----
    P/L Before Tax149.81137.34108.86
    Tax30.0030.244.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities119.81107.10104.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period119.81107.10104.66
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates119.81107.10104.66
    Equity Share Capital585.40584.35584.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.051.831.79
    Diluted EPS2.051.831.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.051.831.79
    Diluted EPS2.051.831.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 4, 2023