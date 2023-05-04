Sona BLW Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 744.02 crore, up 35.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 744.02 crore in March 2023 up 35.27% from Rs. 550.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 119.81 crore in March 2023 up 14.48% from Rs. 104.66 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 205.90 crore in March 2023 up 37.56% from Rs. 149.68 crore in March 2022.

Sona BLW EPS has increased to Rs. 2.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.79 in March 2022.

Sona BLW shares closed at 489.50 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.45% returns over the last 6 months and -24.95% over the last 12 months.