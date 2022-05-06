 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sona BLW Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 550.01 crore, up 1.98% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sona BLW Precision Forgings are:

Net Sales at Rs 550.01 crore in March 2022 up 1.98% from Rs. 539.35 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 104.66 crore in March 2022 up 75.69% from Rs. 59.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 149.68 crore in March 2022 up 6.68% from Rs. 140.31 crore in March 2021.

Sona BLW EPS has increased to Rs. 1.79 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.04 in March 2021.

Sona BLW shares closed at 613.85 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.87% returns over the last 6 months

Sona BLW Precision Forgings
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 550.01 494.15 539.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 550.01 494.15 539.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 253.34 227.29 238.74
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.30 -17.06 -7.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 39.91 42.15 45.90
Depreciation 37.35 35.68 28.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 127.70 111.23 122.12
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 98.02 94.86 112.01
Other Income 14.31 5.04 0.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 112.33 99.89 112.23
Interest 3.47 3.32 9.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 108.86 96.58 102.85
Exceptional Items -- -- -13.91
P/L Before Tax 108.86 96.58 88.95
Tax 4.21 10.14 29.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 104.66 86.44 59.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 104.66 86.44 59.57
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 104.66 86.44 59.57
Equity Share Capital 584.35 584.35 572.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 730.92
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.79 1.48 1.04
Diluted EPS 1.79 1.48 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.79 1.48 1.04
Diluted EPS 1.79 1.48 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

