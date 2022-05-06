Sona BLW Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 550.01 crore, up 1.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 550.01 crore in March 2022 up 1.98% from Rs. 539.35 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 104.66 crore in March 2022 up 75.69% from Rs. 59.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 149.68 crore in March 2022 up 6.68% from Rs. 140.31 crore in March 2021.

Sona BLW EPS has increased to Rs. 1.79 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.04 in March 2021.

Sona BLW shares closed at 613.85 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.87% returns over the last 6 months