Sona BLW Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 731.38 crore, up 24.13% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 731.38 744.02 589.22 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 731.38 744.02 589.22 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 323.72 319.18 268.08 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.43 20.62 0.18 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 49.13 45.55 42.90 Depreciation 51.06 48.10 40.01 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 164.37 157.24 135.54 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 151.54 153.33 102.51 Other Income 6.15 4.47 1.02 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 157.69 157.80 103.53 Interest 5.34 4.62 2.89 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 152.35 153.18 100.64 Exceptional Items -2.84 -3.37 -- P/L Before Tax 149.51 149.81 100.64 Tax 37.47 30.00 24.80 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 112.04 119.81 75.84 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 112.04 119.81 75.84 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 112.04 119.81 75.84 Equity Share Capital 585.42 585.40 584.35 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.91 2.05 1.30 Diluted EPS 1.91 2.05 1.30 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.91 2.05 1.30 Diluted EPS 1.91 2.05 1.30 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited