Sona BLW Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 589.22 crore, up 17.67% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:37 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sona BLW Precision Forgings are:

Net Sales at Rs 589.22 crore in June 2022 up 17.67% from Rs. 500.75 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.84 crore in June 2022 down 7.77% from Rs. 82.23 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.54 crore in June 2022 up 3.33% from Rs. 138.91 crore in June 2021.

Sona BLW EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.30 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.43 in June 2021.

Sona BLW shares closed at 550.00 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.06% returns over the last 6 months and 31.34% over the last 12 months.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 589.22 550.01 500.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 589.22 550.01 500.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 268.08 253.34 228.96
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.18 -6.30 -11.63
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 42.90 39.91 43.04
Depreciation 40.01 37.35 33.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 135.54 127.70 101.64
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 102.51 98.02 105.35
Other Income 1.02 14.31 0.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 103.53 112.33 105.52
Interest 2.89 3.47 8.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 100.64 108.86 96.91
Exceptional Items -- -- 13.27
P/L Before Tax 100.64 108.86 110.18
Tax 24.80 4.21 27.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 75.84 104.66 82.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 75.84 104.66 82.23
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 75.84 104.66 82.23
Equity Share Capital 584.35 584.35 583.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.30 1.79 1.43
Diluted EPS 1.30 1.79 1.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.30 1.79 1.43
Diluted EPS 1.30 1.79 1.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Auto Ancillaries - Castings/Forgings #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sona BLW #Sona BLW Precision Forgings
first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:22 pm
