Sona BLW Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 589.22 crore, up 17.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 589.22 crore in June 2022 up 17.67% from Rs. 500.75 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.84 crore in June 2022 down 7.77% from Rs. 82.23 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.54 crore in June 2022 up 3.33% from Rs. 138.91 crore in June 2021.

Sona BLW EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.30 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.43 in June 2021.

Sona BLW shares closed at 550.00 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.06% returns over the last 6 months and 31.34% over the last 12 months.