Sona BLW Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 500.75 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Jun'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 500.75 Other Operating Income -- Total Income From Operations 500.75 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 228.96 Purchase of Traded Goods -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.63 Power & Fuel -- Employees Cost 43.04 Depreciation 33.39 Excise Duty -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- R & D Expenses -- Provisions And Contingencies -- Exp. Capitalised -- Other Expenses 101.64 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 105.35 Other Income 0.17 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 105.52 Interest 8.61 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 96.91 Exceptional Items 13.27 P/L Before Tax 110.18 Tax 27.95 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 82.23 Prior Year Adjustments -- Extra Ordinary Items -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 82.23 Minority Interest -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 82.23 Equity Share Capital 583.29 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.43 Diluted EPS 1.43 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.43 Diluted EPS 1.43 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- Share Holding (%) -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited