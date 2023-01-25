 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sona BLW Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 684.96 crore, up 38.61% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 11:15 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sona BLW Precision Forgings are:

Net Sales at Rs 684.96 crore in December 2022 up 38.61% from Rs. 494.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.10 crore in December 2022 up 23.9% from Rs. 86.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 189.42 crore in December 2022 up 39.72% from Rs. 135.57 crore in December 2021.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 684.96 657.39 494.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 684.96 657.39 494.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 284.55 307.74 227.29
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 18.46 1.14 -17.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 47.75 44.15 42.15
Depreciation 46.98 42.92 35.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 148.04 138.64 111.23
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 139.18 122.80 94.86
Other Income 3.26 2.83 5.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 142.44 125.63 99.89
Interest 5.10 4.32 3.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 137.34 121.31 96.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 137.34 121.31 96.58
Tax 30.24 28.77 10.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 107.10 92.55 86.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 107.10 92.55 86.44
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 107.10 92.55 86.44
Equity Share Capital 584.35 584.35 584.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.83 1.58 1.48
Diluted EPS 1.83 1.58 1.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.83 1.58 1.48
Diluted EPS 1.83 1.58 1.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited