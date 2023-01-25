English
    Sona BLW Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 684.96 crore, up 38.61% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 11:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sona BLW Precision Forgings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 684.96 crore in December 2022 up 38.61% from Rs. 494.15 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.10 crore in December 2022 up 23.9% from Rs. 86.44 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 189.42 crore in December 2022 up 39.72% from Rs. 135.57 crore in December 2021.

    Sona BLW Precision Forgings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations684.96657.39494.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations684.96657.39494.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials284.55307.74227.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks18.461.14-17.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost47.7544.1542.15
    Depreciation46.9842.9235.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses148.04138.64111.23
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax139.18122.8094.86
    Other Income3.262.835.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax142.44125.6399.89
    Interest5.104.323.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax137.34121.3196.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax137.34121.3196.58
    Tax30.2428.7710.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities107.1092.5586.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period107.1092.5586.44
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates107.1092.5586.44
    Equity Share Capital584.35584.35584.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.831.581.48
    Diluted EPS1.831.581.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.831.581.48
    Diluted EPS1.831.581.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited