Sona BLW Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 684.96 crore, up 38.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 684.96 crore in December 2022 up 38.61% from Rs. 494.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.10 crore in December 2022 up 23.9% from Rs. 86.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 189.42 crore in December 2022 up 39.72% from Rs. 135.57 crore in December 2021.

Sona BLW EPS has increased to Rs. 1.83 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.48 in December 2021.

