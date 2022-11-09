Somi Conveyor Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.63 crore, up 1.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.63 crore in September 2022 up 1.08% from Rs. 19.42 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2022 up 21.36% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.86 crore in September 2022 up 4.49% from Rs. 1.78 crore in September 2021.

Somi Conveyor EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.46 in September 2021.

Somi Conveyor shares closed at 42.85 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.37% returns over the last 6 months and -7.35% over the last 12 months.