Somi Conveyor Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.79 crore, up 122.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.79 crore in March 2023 up 122.74% from Rs. 17.41 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.98 crore in March 2023 up 230.3% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.19 crore in March 2023 up 54.85% from Rs. 2.06 crore in March 2022.

Somi Conveyor EPS has increased to Rs. 1.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.51 in March 2022.

Somi Conveyor shares closed at 46.15 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.03% returns over the last 6 months and 35.54% over the last 12 months.