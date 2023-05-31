English
    Somi Conveyor Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.79 crore, up 122.74% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Somi Conveyor Beltings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 38.79 crore in March 2023 up 122.74% from Rs. 17.41 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.98 crore in March 2023 up 230.3% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.19 crore in March 2023 up 54.85% from Rs. 2.06 crore in March 2022.

    Somi Conveyor EPS has increased to Rs. 1.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.51 in March 2022.

    Somi Conveyor shares closed at 46.15 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.03% returns over the last 6 months and 35.54% over the last 12 months.

    Somi Conveyor Beltings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations38.7921.9217.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations38.7921.9217.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.4516.5312.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.960.51-0.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.010.840.83
    Depreciation0.280.250.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.222.522.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.861.281.77
    Other Income0.050.040.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.911.321.81
    Interest0.620.710.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.290.611.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.290.611.08
    Tax0.300.150.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.980.460.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.980.460.60
    Equity Share Capital11.7811.7811.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.680.390.51
    Diluted EPS1.680.390.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.680.390.51
    Diluted EPS1.680.390.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 09:00 am