Somi Conveyor Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.41 crore, down 15.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.41 crore in March 2022 down 15.01% from Rs. 20.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2022 up 58.42% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.06 crore in March 2022 up 28.75% from Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2021.

Somi Conveyor EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.32 in March 2021.

Somi Conveyor shares closed at 33.45 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.23% returns over the last 6 months and -31.31% over the last 12 months.