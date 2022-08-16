Somi Conveyor Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.39 crore, up 153.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.39 crore in June 2022 up 153.32% from Rs. 5.29 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022 up 125.06% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.38 crore in June 2022 up 6.15% from Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2021.

Somi Conveyor EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2021.

Somi Conveyor shares closed at 44.40 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.38% returns over the last 6 months and -9.48% over the last 12 months.