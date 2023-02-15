Somi Conveyor Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.92 crore, up 45.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.92 crore in December 2022 up 45.06% from Rs. 15.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2022 up 11.89% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2022 up 3.29% from Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2021.