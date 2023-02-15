Somi Conveyor Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.92 crore, up 45.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.92 crore in December 2022 up 45.06% from Rs. 15.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2022 up 11.89% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2022 up 3.29% from Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2021.

Somi Conveyor EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.35 in December 2021.

Somi Conveyor shares closed at 36.75 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.14% returns over the last 6 months and -11.12% over the last 12 months.