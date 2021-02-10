Somi Conveyor Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.64 crore, up 85.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.64 crore in December 2020 up 85.14% from Rs. 8.45 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2020 up 384.73% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.29 crore in December 2020 up 14.5% from Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2019.

Somi Conveyor EPS has increased to Rs. 0.92 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.19 in December 2019.

Somi Conveyor shares closed at 34.30 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 104.17% returns over the last 6 months and 145.00% over the last 12 months.