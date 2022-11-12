Somany Ceramics Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 608.87 crore, up 9.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 608.87 crore in September 2022 up 9.22% from Rs. 557.45 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.83 crore in September 2022 down 37.56% from Rs. 34.96 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.87 crore in September 2022 down 30.77% from Rs. 61.92 crore in September 2021.

Somany Ceramics EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.25 in September 2021.

Somany Ceramics shares closed at 526.70 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.66% returns over the last 6 months and -37.05% over the last 12 months.