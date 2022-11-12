English
    Somany Ceramics Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 608.87 crore, up 9.22% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Somany Ceramics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 608.87 crore in September 2022 up 9.22% from Rs. 557.45 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.83 crore in September 2022 down 37.56% from Rs. 34.96 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.87 crore in September 2022 down 30.77% from Rs. 61.92 crore in September 2021.

    Somany Ceramics EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.25 in September 2021.

    Somany Ceramics shares closed at 526.70 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.66% returns over the last 6 months and -37.05% over the last 12 months.

    Somany Ceramics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations606.16544.41557.45
    Other Operating Income2.71----
    Total Income From Operations608.87544.41557.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials81.1973.4762.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods316.28286.71276.49
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-20.55-29.1312.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost53.5650.3746.91
    Depreciation10.6410.3911.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses142.43125.79102.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.3226.8144.67
    Other Income6.917.535.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.2334.3450.07
    Interest2.041.962.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.1932.3847.86
    Exceptional Items-0.97----
    P/L Before Tax29.2232.3847.86
    Tax7.398.2512.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.8324.1334.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.8324.1334.96
    Equity Share Capital8.498.498.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.145.688.25
    Diluted EPS5.145.688.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.145.688.25
    Diluted EPS5.145.688.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

