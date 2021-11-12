Somany Ceramics Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 557.45 crore, up 32.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 557.45 crore in September 2021 up 32.56% from Rs. 420.53 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.96 crore in September 2021 up 73.58% from Rs. 20.14 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.92 crore in September 2021 up 49.75% from Rs. 41.35 crore in September 2020.

Somany Ceramics EPS has increased to Rs. 8.25 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.75 in September 2020.

Somany Ceramics shares closed at 809.90 on November 11, 2021 (NSE)