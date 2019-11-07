Somany Ceramics Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 421.67 crore, up 7.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 421.67 crore in September 2019 up 7.34% from Rs. 392.82 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.80 crore in September 2019 up 4.8% from Rs. 4.58 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.85 crore in September 2019 up 43.29% from Rs. 21.53 crore in September 2018.

Somany Ceramics EPS has increased to Rs. 1.13 in September 2019 from Rs. 1.08 in September 2018.

Somany Ceramics shares closed at 179.40 on November 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -56.75% returns over the last 6 months and -44.88% over the last 12 months.