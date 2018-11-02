Somany Ceramics Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 392.82 crore, down 9.02% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 392.82 crore in September 2018 down 9.02% from Rs. 431.78 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.58 crore in September 2018 down 78.45% from Rs. 21.25 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.53 crore in September 2018 down 52.28% from Rs. 45.12 crore in September 2017.

Somany Ceramics EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.08 in September 2018 from Rs. 5.01 in September 2017.

Somany Ceramics shares closed at 359.70 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -37.04% returns over the last 6 months and -57.88% over the last 12 months.