    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share presents a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    Somany Ceramics Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 672.65 crore, up 10.39% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 11:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Somany Ceramics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 672.65 crore in March 2023 up 10.39% from Rs. 609.32 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.71 crore in March 2023 up 62.37% from Rs. 16.45 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.12 crore in March 2023 up 38.54% from Rs. 36.90 crore in March 2022.

    Somany Ceramics EPS has increased to Rs. 6.29 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.87 in March 2022.

    Somany Ceramics shares closed at 634.35 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.14% returns over the last 6 months and 8.12% over the last 12 months.

    Somany Ceramics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations668.39616.77603.94
    Other Operating Income4.26--5.38
    Total Income From Operations672.65616.77609.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials75.9773.5961.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods368.25335.55345.94
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.38-10.889.73
    Power & Fuel75.44--60.56
    Employees Cost58.9554.2547.04
    Depreciation12.1810.3612.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses57.67135.5251.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.5718.3820.51
    Other Income6.376.873.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.9425.2524.13
    Interest2.011.862.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.9323.3922.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax36.9323.3922.00
    Tax10.225.975.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.7117.4216.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.7117.4216.45
    Equity Share Capital8.498.498.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.294.103.87
    Diluted EPS6.294.103.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.294.103.87
    Diluted EPS6.294.103.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

