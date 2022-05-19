 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Somany Ceramics Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 609.32 crore, up 9.74% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Somany Ceramics are:

Net Sales at Rs 609.32 crore in March 2022 up 9.74% from Rs. 555.24 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.45 crore in March 2022 down 39.52% from Rs. 27.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.90 crore in March 2022 down 48.4% from Rs. 71.51 crore in March 2021.

Somany Ceramics EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.87 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.42 in March 2021.

Somany Ceramics shares closed at 593.45 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.28% returns over the last 6 months and 35.77% over the last 12 months.

Somany Ceramics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 603.94 577.84 551.96
Other Operating Income 5.38 3.66 3.28
Total Income From Operations 609.32 581.50 555.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 61.22 68.54 63.73
Purchase of Traded Goods 345.94 316.20 297.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 9.73 -16.32 -1.28
Power & Fuel 60.56 70.32 46.36
Employees Cost 47.04 47.53 45.73
Depreciation 12.77 11.23 12.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 51.55 49.13 35.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.51 34.87 55.03
Other Income 3.62 6.62 4.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.13 41.49 59.32
Interest 2.13 1.96 2.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.00 39.53 56.44
Exceptional Items -- -- -18.45
P/L Before Tax 22.00 39.53 37.99
Tax 5.55 8.78 10.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.45 30.75 27.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.45 30.75 27.20
Equity Share Capital 8.49 8.49 8.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.87 7.24 6.42
Diluted EPS 3.87 7.24 6.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.87 7.24 6.42
Diluted EPS 3.87 7.24 6.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 19, 2022 12:00 pm
